Global Headlines: Court Rulings, Trade Talks, and Diplomatic Discussions

India's judiciary rejected a plea from Turkey-based Celebi after its security clearance was revoked due to national security concerns, prompted by Turkey's support for Pakistan over tensions with India.

The EU aims to finalize a trade deal with the US by July 9, following constructive discussions between leaders, though a breakthrough is still pending.

The crew of a Greek ship attacked in the Red Sea are safe, though the vessel risks sinking. The attacks are suspected to be by Houthi militants.

In Australia, Erin Patterson's testimony in her trial for murdering three in-laws with toxic mushrooms failed to sway the jury, highlighting a key moment in the case.

In Japan, PM Shigeru Ishiba's support has declined with upcoming elections, partly due to voters favoring tax cuts proposed by opposition parties.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy is considering replacing the ambassador to the US, with several candidates being evaluated, as reported by Bloomberg News.

