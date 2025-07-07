Global Trade Tensions: Countdown to Crucial Deals
The United States, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is on the brink of several trade announcements amid a deadline-driven effort to conclude tariff deals. Countries worldwide have submitted offers as tensions rise following President Trump's global trade war, which has disrupted financial markets and strained international relations.
As the deadline looms, financial markets remain unsteady, and policymakers are in a fray to protect their economies. Bessent, however, remains tight-lipped about the specifics of potential deals, while countries keenly await the U.S.'s decision to avert heightened tariffs.
Meanwhile, the European Union races against time to craft a trade pact following a 'good exchange' between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President Trump. Despite the frenetic pace of negotiations, the EU struggles to balance speedy resolutions with leveraging its economic influence for a favorable outcome.
