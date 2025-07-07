Tragic Fall: Boy's Fatal Encounter with Barking Dog

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur when a 12-year-old boy, identified as Jayesh Ravindra Bokde, fell to his death from the sixth floor of his residential complex. The unfortunate event transpired after Jayesh was startled by a barking stray dog while climbing stairs with a friend.

The calamity occurred around 4 pm on Sunday at Dev Heights in the Pawangaon area. Police officials reported that Jayesh panicked due to the dog, leading him to run. It was during this frenzied escape that he fell from a window near the staircase landing on the sixth floor.

Authorities from the Kalamna police station confirmed that Jayesh was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation into the tragic accident is ongoing.