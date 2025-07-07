Tragedy in Claw-Lock: Methane Gas Claims Turkish Soldiers' Lives
Tragedy struck in northern Iraq when 12 Turkish soldiers died from methane gas poisoning during a search operation in the Claw-Lock Operation region. The troops were looking for a fellow soldier's remains when exposed to the gas. The Defence Ministry mourns the fallen and continues to evaluate the incident.
In a tragic turn of events, 12 Turkish soldiers have succumbed to methane gas poisoning in northern Iraq. The incident occurred during a search operation aimed at locating the remains of a previously fallen comrade.
The Defence Ministry reported that 19 troops were initially exposed while conducting their mission in a mountain cave used by the PKK.
As the country mourns, Defence Minister Yasar Guler vows to inspect the area. The PKK has announced plans for peace, potentially altering decades of conflict.
