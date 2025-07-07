Left Menu

Cross-Border Calls to Tackle Yamuna's Illegal Sand Mining Crisis

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address illegal sand mining on the Yamuna floodplains at the Delhi-UP border, citing environmental damage and flood risk. The National Green Tribunal has also expressed concerns, encouraging a coordinated inter-state enforcement strategy.

Updated: 07-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:47 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reached out to her Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, urging the cessation of illegal sand mining along the Yamuna floodplains on the Delhi-UP border. In a letter sent on Monday, she highlighted the exacerbation of flood risks and the escalating ecological costs associated with these activities.

Gupta pointed out the National Green Tribunal's worries, emphasizing their call for regulatory enforcement via inter-state collaboration. She underscored the potential threat to communities living near the river due to the inter-state nature of the issue and stressed the importance of joint efforts for effective resolution.

The Delhi government is working closely with Uttar Pradesh officials to address jurisdictional confusions and promote a coordinated approach to safeguard the ecological balance, hoping to mitigate the irreversible damage caused to the riverbed and its natural course.

