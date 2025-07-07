Left Menu

Bihar in Turmoil: Witchcraft Murders Spark Outcry

A family of five was killed in Bihar, suspected of witchcraft, igniting a debate over law and order. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the state's governance, citing additional murders. The incident led to calls for accountability, highlighting alleged anti-poor sentiments among ruling party leaders.

  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event in Bihar has raised serious questions about the state's law and order. Five family members were killed and their bodies burned in Purnea district on suspicion of witchcraft. The incident highlights a troubling pattern of violence across the state.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the killings and cited a string of recent murders as evidence of deteriorating governance under the current administration. He criticized the state's chief minister and mentioned the mysterious 'DK Tax.'

CPI(ML) Liberation's Kunal also condemned the violence, calling it symptomatic of an anti-poor and anti-Dalit regime. Investigations are underway, with two arrests made so far in connection with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

