₹5,000 Cr Maritime Push: Sonowal Unveils Big Plans to Transform NE Waterways

In a landmark announcement, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal unveiled a comprehensive ₹5,000 crore investment blueprint aimed at radically transforming the maritime and inland waterways infrastructure in India’s Northeast region. Addressing a high-profile press conference, Sonowal detailed the Government of India’s ambitious initiatives to integrate the region into the national and global maritime economy through advanced connectivity, green shipping, and youth empowerment.

The minister emphasized that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has revolutionized the Indian maritime ecosystem over the past 11 years. “From port expansion and green shipping to cruise tourism and youth skilling, we are working to turn India into a global maritime powerhouse while unlocking inclusive regional growth,” Sonowal said.

Record-Breaking Progress Across Ports

India’s major ports have seen a remarkable doubling in cargo-handling capacity. Nine of them are now ranked among the top 100 globally by the World Bank, with Visakhapatnam Port securing a spot in the top 20. This growth is driven by sweeping digital reforms, sustainability initiatives, and strategic mega projects like the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) and Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Routes (IBPR).

Youth Power at the Helm: 50,000 Skilled for Maritime Future

A key component of the transformation is massive skill development. The government plans to train 50,000 youth from the Northeast in maritime trades over the next decade, offering them assured career pathways. Two dedicated institutions—the Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Guwahati and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dibrugarh—will be central to this effort. The CoE alone will be developed at a cost of ₹200 crore and is expected to generate 500 jobs annually.

“PM Modi has always believed that Yuva Shakti is India’s true engine of change. Our vision is to enable and empower youth with world-class skills in the maritime sector,” Sonowal asserted.

₹1,000 Crore Invested in Inland Waterways; ₹700 Crore More by 2025

The MoPSW has already pumped in ₹1,000 crore in the Northeast’s inland waterways sector over the past two years. Out of this, ₹300 crore worth of projects have been completed and another ₹700 crore is expected to be delivered by 2025.

Major works include:

Permanent cargo terminals at Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj, and Badarpur

Year-round fairway dredging

A new approach road to Pandu Port

Heritage restoration efforts in Dibrugarh

Tourist jetties worth ₹299 crore

Development of 85 community jetties

Lighthouses equipped with IMD centres at Bogibeel, Biswanath Ghat, Silghat, and Pandu

Cruise Tourism and Urban Water Transport

Feasibility studies have confirmed cruise operations in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh. The procurement of vessels under central schemes is underway, aimed at turning these cities into tourism hotspots.

Plans are also afoot to launch Water Metro projects in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh, modeled after successful initiatives like Kochi Water Metro. This will offer modern urban transport alternatives and open up the rivers for sustainable mobility.

Kaladan Project: India-Myanmar Gateway to Southeast Asia

Responding to questions on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, Sonowal confirmed that it is set to be fully operational by 2027. This strategic venture—rooted in the India-Myanmar Friendship Treaty—will connect Sittwe Port in Myanmar to Zorinpui in Mizoram via water and road links.

This corridor will not only reduce transit time and logistics costs for states like Tripura, but also offer direct access to Southeast Asian markets. Goods from Kolkata can reach Sittwe, travel to Teknaf Port in Bangladesh, and continue overland to Sabroom, Tripura’s southern tip with a functional Integrated Check Post (ICP).

Export goods via Sittwe: rice, timber, seafood, petroleum, garments Import goods via Sittwe: cement, steel, construction materials

“The Kaladan project is a game-changer that will unlock new trade gateways for the entire region,” Sonowal emphasized.

Powering Cargo and Connectivity with Modern Infrastructure

To further enhance navigability, the government is investing ₹610 crore to deploy 10 amphibian and cutter suction dredgers along the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. This will ensure all-weather navigability, which has been a longstanding challenge.

By 2025, 100 modern barges—operated by the German logistics major Rhenus—will ply National Waterways 2 and 16, boosting cargo movement. Additionally, ₹300 crore will go toward building new tourism and cargo jetties at Silghat, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, and Guijan.

“These steps will integrate local communities into our logistics network and ensure that development touches every riverbank,” Sonowal stated.

Northeast: The New Hub of Maritime Trade

All these efforts reflect a singular vision: to transform the Northeast into a thriving, sustainable hub of water-based trade, tourism, and employment. With the Act East Policy, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas as guiding principles, the region is now poised for historic growth.

“This transformation is not just about infrastructure—it’s about hope, jobs, empowerment, and seamless connectivity,” said Sonowal. “The rivers of the Northeast are not barriers—they are bridges to the future.”