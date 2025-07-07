Biotech for All: Dr. Jitendra Singh Champions Inclusive Bioeconomy Vision

Marking a pivotal moment in India’s science and innovation landscape, Union Minister for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh today made a compelling call for broader public involvement in the country’s growing biotechnology movement. Speaking at the nationwide celebration of World Bioproduct Day – The BioE3 Way, Dr. Singh stressed that India’s bioeconomy is no longer confined to scientists and labs — “every Indian is a stakeholder.”

Organized by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), and iBRIC+, the event showcased a new model of decentralized science engagement titled ‘Voices Across the Cities: A Synchronized National Hourly Dialogue Series’. Over the course of eight hours, thematic dialogues on marine biomass, industrial valorisation, agri-residue management, and forest bioproducts were held in different cities, each reflecting the unique regional strengths of India’s bioresource landscape.

The BioE3 Revolution: Environment, Economy, and Equity

The celebrations doubled as a platform to promote India’s newly launched BioE3 Policy, which seeks to align three national priorities — Environmental sustainability, Economic growth, and Equity — under one strategic umbrella. “This is more than a science policy,” Dr. Singh said, “It’s a movement to transform how India thinks about innovation, industry, and income.”

He explained that the BioE3 framework envisions the transition from fossil-derived products to sustainable bioproducts such as:

Biodegradable plastics and packaging

Eco-friendly personal care and textile products

Bio-based agrochemicals

Industrial enzymes and fermentation-derived goods

Biomass-based fuels and energy solutions

These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to the government’s target of building a $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030, up from around $80 billion in 2023.

From Startup Hype to Sustainable Scale

Dr. Singh took a pragmatic view of the booming biotech startup sector, which has grown from 50 startups in 2014 to over 11,000 today. While applauding the enthusiasm, he emphasized the importance of sustaining innovation through early-stage funding, incubation, and industry partnerships.

“It is easy to start a startup. What’s difficult is to keep it started,” he quipped, emphasizing the need for support mechanisms that ensure longevity and scalability. He also noted that the BioE3 framework provides a clearer regulatory and financial roadmap for startups navigating complex bio-manufacturing processes.

Bridging Aspirations: NEP 2020 and Career Choices in Biotech

Acknowledging the growing disconnect between parental expectations and students’ interests in science careers, Dr. Singh praised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a transformative reform. He said, “The NEP gives students flexibility to follow their passion. We’re now nurturing a generation that genuinely wants to be in science, and that changes everything.”

He further advocated for mentoring initiatives, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, to help youth explore biotech careers not just in research but in industry, entrepreneurship, and field applications.

Local Voices, National Agenda

Dr. Singh hailed the city-level dialogues as a “beautiful hybrid model of science outreach,” where voices from academia, industry, and students engaged in real-time discussions on localized bioproduct innovation. Themes ranged from utilizing marine biomass in coastal states, forest-based bioproducts in hill regions, and valorising agricultural residues in Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Looking ahead, the Minister proposed even greater democratization of such events. “In future editions, let us hear from farmers, fishermen, tribal artisans, and rural entrepreneurs. They are the real clients of science,” he said.

From Labs to Livelihoods: Biotech in Daily Life

Underscoring the socio-economic dimensions of biotechnology, Dr. Singh said that bioproducts today span beyond scientific innovations — they are directly linked to livelihoods, sustainability, and rural employment.

Examples highlighted during the event included:

Biodegradable sanitary pads developed by women’s SHGs

Biofertilizers and biopesticides being used in organic farming clusters

Forest-based value chains supporting tribal artisans

Biofuels produced from municipal and agricultural waste

Community-level algae cultivation projects for green energy

He said, “Biotech must become an integral part of everyday life — from what we consume to how we produce. And for that to happen, people need to see and feel its value.”

Strengthening Policy-to-People Communication

Dr. Singh made a strong pitch for improved science communication, especially through regional languages, relatable formats, and digital storytelling. He noted the importance of telling “success stories of real people” who have benefited from biotech solutions.

He called for greater engagement through social media, vernacular platforms, and school-level outreach, ensuring that the transformative potential of biotechnology is understood beyond urban centers.

Operationalizing BioE3: The Roadmap Ahead

In his address, Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of DBT and Chairman of BIRAC, laid out a detailed strategy to implement the BioE3 Policy. Key initiatives include:

Establishment of pilot biomanufacturing facilities across India

Creation of bio-clusters around regional strengths (e.g., forest bioproducts in the Northeast, marine biomass in Kerala)

Funding support for Translational Research Centres

Strengthening of academia-industry pipelines

Data infrastructure for bioresource mapping and lifecycle assessment

A New Social Contract Between Science and Society

The day-long event ended with a renewed call to redefine science as a tool of people-centric development. Dr. Singh stated, “Science is not just about patents and papers. It’s about people. It must be useful, inclusive, and visible.”

As India sets its sights on a greener and innovation-led future, the celebration of World Bioproduct Day reflected a powerful shift — from policy to participation, and from labs to livelihoods.