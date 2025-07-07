Left Menu

Tragic Turn in Kenyan Protests: Gunfire Claims Lives

Two Kenyan protesters were killed by gunfire at Eagle Nursing Home in Nairobi amid anti-government protests. Police opened fire to disperse demonstrators marking the anniversary of pro-democracy rallies. This unrest follows the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in custody, sparking wider protests against corruption and police brutality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic development, two Kenyan protesters succumbed to gunshot injuries at Eagle Nursing Home in a Nairobi suburb, as confirmed by the hospital's director, Aaron Shikuku. The deaths occurred following a series of anti-government demonstrations spreading throughout the country.

The protests, marking the 35th anniversary of pro-democracy rallies, turned violent earlier in the day when police fired on protesters in Kangemi. A Reuters reporter witnessed a demonstrator lying lifeless with a gruesome wound, underscoring the escalating unrest fueled by the death of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody last month.

While police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga remained unavailable for comment on the fatalities, the government has significantly increased police presence in Nairobi. June 2024 saw the beginnings of youth-led protests addressing tax hikes, corruption, police brutality, and the mysterious disappearances of government critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

