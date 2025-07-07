Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Attack on Greek-operated Ship Sparks Maritime Concerns
Houthi militants claimed responsibility for attacking a Greek-operated ship in the Red Sea. The attack marks the first major incident in the area since mid-April, involving missiles and skiffs. Despite no independent confirmation of the ship sinking, the assault highlights ongoing regional tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
On Monday, Houthi militants in Yemen, known for their alignment with Iran, took responsibility for a brazen attack on a Greek-operated bulk carrier in the Red Sea. The attack involved projectiles, including drones, missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades, reportedly causing the ship to sink.
This incident is notable as it represents the first such assault in the critical shipping corridor since April, with 19 crew members and three guards knowing the peril. The Liberian-flagged vessel, Magic Seas, reportedly sustained severe damage, leading to an evacuation and eventual rescue near Djibouti.
Despite these claims, Michael Bodouroglou from Stem Shipping questioned the sinking narrative, citing no independent confirmation. The incident highlights escalating maritime risks amidst broader geopolitical tensions, as the Houthis intensify attacks in solidarity with Palestine, provoking retaliatory Israeli strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
