Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Attack on Greek-operated Ship Sparks Maritime Concerns

Houthi militants claimed responsibility for attacking a Greek-operated ship in the Red Sea. The attack marks the first major incident in the area since mid-April, involving missiles and skiffs. Despite no independent confirmation of the ship sinking, the assault highlights ongoing regional tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:05 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Attack on Greek-operated Ship Sparks Maritime Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Houthi militants in Yemen, known for their alignment with Iran, took responsibility for a brazen attack on a Greek-operated bulk carrier in the Red Sea. The attack involved projectiles, including drones, missiles, and rocket-propelled grenades, reportedly causing the ship to sink.

This incident is notable as it represents the first such assault in the critical shipping corridor since April, with 19 crew members and three guards knowing the peril. The Liberian-flagged vessel, Magic Seas, reportedly sustained severe damage, leading to an evacuation and eventual rescue near Djibouti.

Despite these claims, Michael Bodouroglou from Stem Shipping questioned the sinking narrative, citing no independent confirmation. The incident highlights escalating maritime risks amidst broader geopolitical tensions, as the Houthis intensify attacks in solidarity with Palestine, provoking retaliatory Israeli strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025