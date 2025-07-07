Tragedy at McAllen: Border Patrol Shooting Incident

A tragic incident unfolded at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, when a 27-year-old man opened fire, ultimately resulting in his death. Authorities reported the suspect was heavily armed, carrying an assault rifle and a utility vest.

Federal agents at the facility responded by returning fire, as revealed by McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The assailant, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, had additional weapons and ammunition. The motive for the assault remains unclear.

During the exchange, one officer sustained injuries. However, it is not yet determined whether they were due to shrapnel or a bullet. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the motive and other circumstances.

