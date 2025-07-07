Tragedy at McAllen: Border Patrol Shooting Incident
A 27-year-old man, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, was killed after opening fire at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas. Federal agents returned fire, and the suspect was found with an assault rifle and ammunition. The motive remains unknown, and one officer was injured.
- Country:
- United States
A tragic incident unfolded at a US Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, when a 27-year-old man opened fire, ultimately resulting in his death. Authorities reported the suspect was heavily armed, carrying an assault rifle and a utility vest.
Federal agents at the facility responded by returning fire, as revealed by McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. The assailant, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, had additional weapons and ammunition. The motive for the assault remains unclear.
During the exchange, one officer sustained injuries. However, it is not yet determined whether they were due to shrapnel or a bullet. Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the motive and other circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Texas Takes Control: New Law Hurdles Tesla's Robotaxi Ambitions in Austin
Texas Sets Course for Cautious Automated Vehicle Future
Freedom's Thrilling Pursuit: Record Chase Stuns Texas Super Kings in Dallas
Tesla's Texas Robotaxi Secrets: Safety Under Scrutiny
NHTSA Investigates Tesla Robotaxi Performance After Safety Concerns in Texas