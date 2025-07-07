Left Menu

Punjab Takes Bold Stance: Local Governance over Dams, Bullock Cart Races Revived

The Punjab cabinet has revoked the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at various dams and will seek legislation to resume the bullock cart race at Kila Raipur. The decision counters the previous Congress administration's approval, emphasizing Punjab's self-reliance in dam security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:24 IST
Punjab Takes Bold Stance: Local Governance over Dams, Bullock Cart Races Revived
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Punjab cabinet has withdrawn prior consent for the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at state dams. This decision marks a stark departure from the previous Congress government's stance in 2021, asserting that local Punjab Police will ensure dam security.

The council, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to introduce a resolution against the CISF's deployment in the upcoming assembly. This action underscores the state's desire for increased autonomy over local infrastructure and security measures.

Additionally, the cabinet is pushing for legislation to reinstate the traditional bullock cart races at Kila Raipur, a move responding to public demand after the 2014 Supreme Court ban under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The gathering also granted approval for two new private universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025