Punjab Takes Bold Stance: Local Governance over Dams, Bullock Cart Races Revived

In a significant move, the Punjab cabinet has withdrawn prior consent for the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at state dams. This decision marks a stark departure from the previous Congress government's stance in 2021, asserting that local Punjab Police will ensure dam security.

The council, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to introduce a resolution against the CISF's deployment in the upcoming assembly. This action underscores the state's desire for increased autonomy over local infrastructure and security measures.

Additionally, the cabinet is pushing for legislation to reinstate the traditional bullock cart races at Kila Raipur, a move responding to public demand after the 2014 Supreme Court ban under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The gathering also granted approval for two new private universities.

