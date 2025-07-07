Left Menu

Tragic Landslide at Quarry: Rescue Efforts Underway

A landslide at a quarry site in Payyanamon, Konni, has resulted in the death of a worker while another remains trapped. The incident occurred when rocks collapsed onto an excavator. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with the National Disaster Response Force assisting due to continued safety risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:51 IST
Tragic Landslide at Quarry: Rescue Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic landslide at a quarry site in Payyanamon, near Konni, has claimed the life of one worker, while another remains trapped under the debris, authorities said on Monday.

The catastrophe struck during routine quarry work when a section of rock and soil collapsed onto an excavator operated by two workers from Odisha, identified as Mahadev and Ajay Rai. Despite prompt rescue efforts by local police and fire departments, the increasing instability of the site, marked by another subsequent landslide, hindered immediate recovery operations.

Authorities, including a 27-member National Disaster Response Force team led by Commander Sanjay Singh Malsuni, have arrived on the scene. District Collector Prem Krishnan announced that rescue operations would continue on Tuesday morning, contingent upon the safety of the area for emergency workers.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025