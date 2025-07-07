Tragic Landslide at Quarry: Rescue Efforts Underway

A tragic landslide at a quarry site in Payyanamon, near Konni, has claimed the life of one worker, while another remains trapped under the debris, authorities said on Monday.

The catastrophe struck during routine quarry work when a section of rock and soil collapsed onto an excavator operated by two workers from Odisha, identified as Mahadev and Ajay Rai. Despite prompt rescue efforts by local police and fire departments, the increasing instability of the site, marked by another subsequent landslide, hindered immediate recovery operations.

Authorities, including a 27-member National Disaster Response Force team led by Commander Sanjay Singh Malsuni, have arrived on the scene. District Collector Prem Krishnan announced that rescue operations would continue on Tuesday morning, contingent upon the safety of the area for emergency workers.