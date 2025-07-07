U.S. Lifts Terrorist Label for Syrian Group in Policy Shift

In a significant policy shift, the Trump administration has rescinded the designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham as a foreign terrorist organization. This decision marks a pivotal move as Washington aims to ease sanctions on Syria, facilitating its reintegration into the global financial network.

The announcement came via a State Department memo signed by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, indicating strategic adjustments in U.S. foreign policy towards Syria. This follows an executive order from President Trump terminating existing sanctions programs, signaling an end to Syria's prolonged isolation.

Syria's foreign ministry acknowledged this development as a constructive move towards enhancing international cooperation and lifting longstanding restrictions. Despite these changes, both Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and its leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, remain under U.N. sanctions, requiring further deliberations for full removal.

