ICAR AGM 2024: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Vision for Modern Indian Agriculture

In a landmark gathering of India’s agricultural leadership, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chaired the 96th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, National Agricultural Science Complex, New Delhi. The meeting brought together an impressive array of more than 18 Union and State Ministers, top agricultural scientists, policymakers, and bureaucrats in a powerful reaffirmation of national commitment to agricultural transformation.

The high-level deliberations come at a crucial juncture, as India gears toward becoming a global food security leader amid climate uncertainties, shifting consumption patterns, and mounting pressure on land and water resources.

A Powerful Policy Platform: Participation from Across the Nation

The AGM was graced by a diverse delegation of key policymakers, including Union Ministers of State, Agriculture and Allied sector ministers from states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Odisha, and Arunachal Pradesh. Attendees included:

Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology

Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, MoS for Agriculture

Shri S.P. Baghel and Shri George Kurian, MoS for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry

Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha and Smt. Renu Devi, Deputy CM and Animal Husbandry Minister from Bihar

Senior ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Mizoram, Karnataka, and others.

The broad-based representation underlined the Centre’s approach of cooperative federalism in agriculture, where state-specific solutions are developed with central policy direction.

Recognizing Progress and Charting the Path Forward

Presenting the ICAR Annual Report 2024–25, Dr. M.L. Jat, Secretary (DARE) & Director General (ICAR), highlighted major achievements in the field of climate-resilient crops, mechanization, seed development, and digital agriculture. Additionally, Shri Puneet Agarwal, Additional Secretary (DARE), laid out the financial accounts and auditor’s report for FY 2023–24.

The meeting saw the release of four major ICAR publications, showcasing technological innovations, regional research findings, and policy frameworks aimed at enhancing productivity and profitability for farmers.

Agriculture as a Service to the Nation

In his keynote, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated that agriculture is not just an occupation—but a national service. He painted a compelling vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) that places prosperous farmers and modern agriculture at its core.

“Agriculture is our heritage, our strength, and the foundation of food and nutritional security for 1.44 billion Indians,” he said. “We must ensure sustainability, protect our soil, and become a food basket for the world.”

Crop Medicine Centres, Fertilizer Pricing, and Quality Controls

Taking an innovative leap, the Minister proposed the creation of Crop Medicine Centres, modeled after Jan Aushadhi Kendras, to supply farmers with verified, affordable, and effective agro-inputs such as fertilizers, pesticides, and bio-nutrients.

He stressed the urgent need to overhaul seed quality monitoring, citing poor germination rates in soybean fields in Madhya Pradesh due to substandard seeds. He called for immediate investigation and stringent regulations to curb the distribution of inferior agricultural inputs.

He also demanded a re-evaluation of fertilizer pricing policies, suggesting that the current structures may no longer be aligned with field realities or farmers’ needs.

Crop-Focused Consultations and Demand-Driven Research

The Minister informed the gathering about a series of crop-specific strategic meetings being organized to optimize crop planning and policy implementation. A comprehensive Soybean Review was already held in Indore, and a crucial Cotton Conference is scheduled for July 11 in Coimbatore.

Shri Chouhan emphasized the need for demand-driven and localized research rather than bureaucratically driven, generic projects. He urged ICAR scientists to prioritize farmer feedback and practical field solutions.

“Let the voice of the farmer shape our research goals. If a farmer asks for a device to test fertilizer quality — that is the innovation we must deliver.”

Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan and the Rabi Conference

The Union Minister announced a two-day Rabi Conference under the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide consultative initiative to plan for the upcoming sowing season. The first day will focus on research and strategy development, while the second day will be dedicated to implementation planning with State Ministers.

He lauded the fertility of India’s soil and projected a future where India not only becomes self-sufficient but also emerges as a global agricultural exporter with a strong focus on food, nutrition, and environmental sustainability.

Call for Collaborative Federalism in Agriculture

Highlighting that agriculture is a State subject, Shri Chouhan called for stronger Centre-State coordination. He urged state ministers to provide actionable inputs, recommend phasing out ineffective schemes, and propose impactful new initiatives tailored to local agro-climatic conditions.

He also asked States to rigorously evaluate the performance and benefits of centrally sponsored schemes to ensure farmer-centric implementation.

Scientists as Modern-Day Sages

Concluding his remarks, Shri Chouhan delivered a heartfelt message to the scientific community: “Agricultural scientists are today’s Rishis. Your work determines the lives of millions. Let your innovations move from labs to land and bring transformative change.”

The 96th ICAR AGM thus emerged not just as a review meeting but as a strategic milestone for India’s agricultural future — blending policy, research, technology, and farmer welfare into a cohesive national mission.