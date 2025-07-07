Left Menu

Chaos on the Red Sea: Attack on Liberia-Flagged Vessel

A Liberia-flagged bulk carrier near Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah was attacked with skiffs and drones. Two crew members were injured and two are missing. The vessel, named Magic Seas, was reportedly left adrift. Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility, announcing the ship had sunk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 23:14 IST
Chaos on the Red Sea: Attack on Liberia-Flagged Vessel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Liberia-flagged bulk carrier near Yemen's critical port of Hodeidah came under attack, as reported by British maritime security firm Ambrey. Two crew members sustained injuries while two others remain missing after the vessel was assaulted with skiffs and drones.

The ship's engines were reportedly disabled, leading it to drift in the Red Sea. The vessel, whose name was not initially disclosed, was reportedly involved in a critical incident with maritime security sources detailing a drone attack and subsequent mayday call issued by the ship.

Later in the day, Yemen's Houthi forces announced their attack on a ship named Magic Seas, using gunfire, rockets, and explosive-laden boats, resulting in the ship sinking – marking their first known assault on high seas for the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025