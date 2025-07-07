Chaos on the Red Sea: Attack on Liberia-Flagged Vessel

A Liberia-flagged bulk carrier near Yemen's critical port of Hodeidah came under attack, as reported by British maritime security firm Ambrey. Two crew members sustained injuries while two others remain missing after the vessel was assaulted with skiffs and drones.

The ship's engines were reportedly disabled, leading it to drift in the Red Sea. The vessel, whose name was not initially disclosed, was reportedly involved in a critical incident with maritime security sources detailing a drone attack and subsequent mayday call issued by the ship.

Later in the day, Yemen's Houthi forces announced their attack on a ship named Magic Seas, using gunfire, rockets, and explosive-laden boats, resulting in the ship sinking – marking their first known assault on high seas for the current year.

