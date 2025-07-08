Left Menu

Controversial Hotel Auction Sparks Inquiry in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in the auction process of a VITS Hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The issue arose after opposition leader Ambadas Danve pointed out one bidder had connections to State Minister Sanjay Shirsat's family, leading to accusations of cartelization.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday a high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in the auction process of the VITS Hotel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The inquiry follows accusations raised by opposition leader Ambadas Danve about the involvement of a company linked to State Minister Sanjay Shirsat's family in the bidding process.

The hotel, originally owned by Dhanada Corporation, is under auction due to a court order, with its value re-assessed at Rs 150 crore by private valuers. Allegations of a flawed auction process emerged when a company partly owned by Shirsat's son bid significantly lower than the hotel's estimated value, prompting questions about transparency.

Amidst the controversy, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the cancellation of the current tendering process, promising a transparent re-bidding. The new inquiry aims to address the lack of transparency and alleged cartelization in the process to ensure a fair sale of the hotel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

