Tragedy at the Border: Michigan Man Shot After Assault on McAllen Patrol Station
Ryan Louis Mosqueda, a 27-year-old Michigan resident, was shot dead by U.S. Border Patrol agents after attacking their McAllen, Texas, station with an assault rifle. The incident also hurt a Border Patrol employee and a police officer. Additional firearms were found in Mosqueda's car, where cryptic Latin writing was discovered.
In a shocking incident at the U.S.-Mexico border, 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda was fatally shot by U.S. Border Patrol agents after he fired an assault rifle at their McAllen, Texas station early Monday morning.
Local police reported that Mosqueda had fired dozens of rounds at the facility before agents returned fire. A McAllen police officer and a Border Patrol employee sustained injuries, requiring hospitalization. Additional weapons and ammunition were found in Mosqueda's parked vehicle outside the station, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.
Mysterious Latin writing, "Cordis DIE," meaning "Heart Day," was painted on Mosqueda's white car, linking him to 'Call of Duty' video game themes. He was reported missing by his father, who informed authorities of his son's mental health issues and firearms possession. The incident disrupted flights at McAllen International Airport and highlighted ongoing tensions over border security policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
