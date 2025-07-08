No 'Client List': DOJ's Epstein Investigation Sparks Controversy

The Justice Department revealed on Monday that Jeffrey Epstein did not possess a 'client list' connected to his sex trafficking activities. This clarification comes amid heightened anticipation for new disclosures, spurred by earlier promises from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Despite releasing video evidence intended to confirm Epstein's suicide, the DOJ refused to make further evidence public. This includes images and videos that involve minors or suspected minors. Bondi had previously hinted at additional revelations, but a DOJ memo indicated that further disclosures were neither appropriate nor warranted.

Conservative figures, who believed in the existence of concealed evidence regarding Epstein, responded with anger. Far-right influencer Jack Posobiec criticized the DOJ's handling of the case, while others echoed similar sentiments of mismanagement and skepticism.

