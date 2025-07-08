Drive Responsibility: West Bengal's Call for Road Safety

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an impassioned plea for road safety on Tuesday, calling on citizens to drive responsibly and adhere to traffic regulations.

This call to action coincides with the state government's observance of 'Safe Drive, Save Life Day,' a dedicated initiative aimed at raising awareness about road safety and promoting responsible driving habits.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Banerjee emphasized the importance of safe driving, urging everyone to fasten their seatbelts and follow traffic rules to keep roads safe for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)