Drive Responsibility: West Bengal's Call for Road Safety

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges citizens to adhere to traffic rules and drive responsibly on 'Safe Drive, Save Life Day.' This initiative aims to enhance awareness about road safety and encourage responsible driving habits to ensure safer roads for all residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:37 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an impassioned plea for road safety on Tuesday, calling on citizens to drive responsibly and adhere to traffic regulations.

This call to action coincides with the state government's observance of 'Safe Drive, Save Life Day,' a dedicated initiative aimed at raising awareness about road safety and promoting responsible driving habits.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Banerjee emphasized the importance of safe driving, urging everyone to fasten their seatbelts and follow traffic rules to keep roads safe for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

