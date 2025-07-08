Left Menu

Journalist Faces Charges for Alleged Misinformation in Dharmasthala

A journalist in Dharmasthala faces legal action for allegedly spreading falsehoods about a criminal case. The report implied police avoided meeting a legal team, prompting public concern. Authorities insist no deliberate avoidance occurred and the report lacked fact-checking. The case falls under new 2023 legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:49 IST
A journalist is facing charges in Dharmasthala for reportedly spreading misinformation related to a criminal case, according to local police authorities.

The journalist, Sudarshan Belalu, is accused of publishing a story on 'Hosa Kannada' suggesting that local police intentionally dodged a meeting with a legal team, leading to public unrest.

Officials assert the meeting did not happen due to the legal team not securing permission, not deliberate intents. Charges have been filed under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as investigations continue.

