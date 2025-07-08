Journalist Faces Charges for Alleged Misinformation in Dharmasthala

A journalist is facing charges in Dharmasthala for reportedly spreading misinformation related to a criminal case, according to local police authorities.

The journalist, Sudarshan Belalu, is accused of publishing a story on 'Hosa Kannada' suggesting that local police intentionally dodged a meeting with a legal team, leading to public unrest.

Officials assert the meeting did not happen due to the legal team not securing permission, not deliberate intents. Charges have been filed under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, as investigations continue.