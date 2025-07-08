Tragic Turn of Events: Suspect's Death at Mumbai Police Station
A 26-year-old theft suspect allegedly committed suicide at Mumbai's Sahar police station. Ankit Ramji Rai, arrested last month, reportedly hanged himself in the station's bathroom. Police registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the incident.
A theft suspect has allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Mumbai, raising concerns over custodial safety. The incident occurred at Sahar police station, according to an official statement released on Monday.
The deceased, Ankit Ramji Rai, was arrested last month on charges related to theft. Investigators report that he allegedly used a handkerchief to hang himself in the station's bathroom on Sunday night.
The police have since registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are carrying out a thorough probe to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The case underscores the need for improved monitoring and mental health provisions in custodial environments.
