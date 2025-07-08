Left Menu

Tragic Turn of Events: Suspect's Death at Mumbai Police Station

A 26-year-old theft suspect allegedly committed suicide at Mumbai's Sahar police station. Ankit Ramji Rai, arrested last month, reportedly hanged himself in the station's bathroom. Police registered an Accidental Death Report and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 09:56 IST
Tragic Turn of Events: Suspect's Death at Mumbai Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A theft suspect has allegedly committed suicide at a police station in Mumbai, raising concerns over custodial safety. The incident occurred at Sahar police station, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The deceased, Ankit Ramji Rai, was arrested last month on charges related to theft. Investigators report that he allegedly used a handkerchief to hang himself in the station's bathroom on Sunday night.

The police have since registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are carrying out a thorough probe to uncover the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. The case underscores the need for improved monitoring and mental health provisions in custodial environments.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025