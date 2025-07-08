Left Menu

Strategic Ties Strengthened: Eastern Air Command Chief Meets Arunachal Governor

Air Marshal Surat Singh, chief of the Eastern Air Command, met with Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik to discuss strategic issues like national security and disaster management. Emphasis was placed on involving local youths in defense careers to instill pride and patriotism.

Updated: 08-07-2025 10:54 IST
Air Marshal Surat Singh, the head of the Shillong-based Eastern Air Command, recently engaged in pivotal talks with Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik at Raj Bhavan.

The meeting centered on significant topics such as national security, regional defence readiness, and efficient disaster management, especially considering Arunachal Pradesh's challenging landscape and heightened risks during the monsoon season, as confirmed by an official statement on Tuesday.

Governor Parnaik praised the Indian Armed Forces' presence in the frontier state and urged Singh to enhance interactions with local youths near Advance Landing Grounds. He highlighted that such efforts could nurture a sense of pride, discipline, and patriotism, encouraging youth to consider armed forces careers. Air Marshal Singh reaffirmed the Indian Air Force's dedication to the safety, development, and welfare of Arunachal Pradesh's residents.

