Violent Land Dispute Erupts Between Brothers in Etawah

A violent land dispute between two brothers in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in one fatality and three injuries, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The conflict erupted in Toda village when 55-year-old Kripal Singh and his brother Ram Kishore argued over the division of their deceased father Shivveer Singh's remaining land. While Shivveer had previously allocated 12 bighas among his sons, the remaining four became the source of controversy.

Tensions escalated as Kripal allegedly attacked Ram Kishore with a stick, prompting a retaliatory strike with an axe from Ram Kishore. Kripal succumbed to a head injury, and additional injuries were sustained by Kripal's wife and son, who intervened. Investigations by the police, led by SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava and Civil Lines SHO Vikram Singh, are ongoing.