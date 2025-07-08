China Criticizes U.S. Over Tibet Comments

China's foreign ministry has openly criticized the United States, asserting that Washington has no authority to critique Beijing on issues related to Tibet. The ministry urged the U.S. to fully recognize the 'sensitivity' of these matters.

The critique came as ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded to a query regarding U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments made on the occasion of the Dalai Lama's birthday.

Mao Ning reiterated China's stance, describing the Dalai Lama as a 'political exile' engaged in 'anti-China separatist activities under the cloak of religion,' stressing that he has no legitimate representation of the Tibetan people.

