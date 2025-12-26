Left Menu

Controversy Over AAP Leaders' Santa Skit: Political Desperation or Cultural Insensitivity?

Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj criticized a skit by three AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, for allegedly hurting Christian sentiments. The skit, featuring a man dressed as Santa Claus collapsing, sparked an FIR. Indraj condemned the act as political desperation, urging respect for religious beliefs to maintain social harmony.

Updated: 26-12-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:34 IST
Delhi's political sphere is in turmoil after three AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, were booked for allegedly offending Christian sentiments through a skit. The skit, which featured a man dressed as Santa Claus fainting, outraged some, leading to an FIR and a storm of reactions.

Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj branded the act as 'political desperation' and criticized the insensitivity of the remarks made. He emphasized that mocking any faith for political leverage is not acceptable and could disturb the societal peace. Indraj's comments underline the seriousness of maintaining religious respect in public discourse.

The complaint against the AAP leaders alleged that the skit, uploaded on social media, used Santa Claus as a prop for political messaging. While Bhardwaj dismissed the allegations as a tactic by the BJP to deflect from pollution issues, the incident continues to provoke discussions on religious sensitivity and political strategies.

