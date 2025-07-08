Controversy Erupts as Election Commission's Decision Sparks Criticism

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has voiced strong opposition to the Election Commission's recent decision to conduct a special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, describing the move as 'anti-Constitutional.'

Abdullah raised concerns over the hardships faced by over 1.50 crore Bihari migrants in other states, questioning their ability to participate in the electoral process amidst bureaucratic hurdles.

The Election Commission's directive, aimed at updating voter lists due to factors like urbanization and migration, comes under scrutiny as Bihar prepares for upcoming elections.

