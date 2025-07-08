Laser Tensions: Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Red Sea Incident

In a significant diplomatic move, Germany called in the Chinese ambassador following an accusation against China's military. The alleged charge is laser targeting a German aircraft during an EU-sanctioned operation in the Red Sea.

The incident occurred in early July when a German aircraft, part of the ASPIDES mission, encountered a Chinese warship using laser targeting. The mission's aim is to safeguard international sea routes.

The German aircraft, serving as a Multi-Sensor Platform, was forced to abort its flight. The event underscores rising apprehension within the EU regarding Chinese military activities.

