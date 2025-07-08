Left Menu

Laser Tensions: Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Red Sea Incident

Germany has summoned the Chinese ambassador after accusing China's military of laser targeting a German aircraft involved in an EU operation in the Red Sea. The incident, which occurred in early July, highlights growing EU concerns over Chinese influence in critical technological and security domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:27 IST
Laser Tensions: Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Red Sea Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Germany called in the Chinese ambassador following an accusation against China's military. The alleged charge is laser targeting a German aircraft during an EU-sanctioned operation in the Red Sea.

The incident occurred in early July when a German aircraft, part of the ASPIDES mission, encountered a Chinese warship using laser targeting. The mission's aim is to safeguard international sea routes.

The German aircraft, serving as a Multi-Sensor Platform, was forced to abort its flight. The event underscores rising apprehension within the EU regarding Chinese military activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025