Laser Tensions: Germany Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Red Sea Incident
Germany has summoned the Chinese ambassador after accusing China's military of laser targeting a German aircraft involved in an EU operation in the Red Sea. The incident, which occurred in early July, highlights growing EU concerns over Chinese influence in critical technological and security domains.
In a significant diplomatic move, Germany called in the Chinese ambassador following an accusation against China's military. The alleged charge is laser targeting a German aircraft during an EU-sanctioned operation in the Red Sea.
The incident occurred in early July when a German aircraft, part of the ASPIDES mission, encountered a Chinese warship using laser targeting. The mission's aim is to safeguard international sea routes.
The German aircraft, serving as a Multi-Sensor Platform, was forced to abort its flight. The event underscores rising apprehension within the EU regarding Chinese military activities.
