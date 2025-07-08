Celebrity Nutritionist in Legal Soup: Franchise Fraud Allegations Surface
A celebrity nutritionist and her husband are facing allegations of cheating, after allegedly duping an individual from Ulwe out of Rs 14.76 lakh. The couple reportedly promised a franchise opportunity in their health firm but failed to deliver. The police have registered a case and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Navi Mumbai Police have initiated a case against a well-known celebrity nutritionist and her husband for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 14.76 lakh. The accused promised the victim a franchise opportunity in their health company, but it never came to fruition, according to a police official.
The incident began in July 2023 when the victim, a resident of Ulwe, was convinced by the couple to invest in their wellness business under the promise of a secure career in the industry. Trusting their reputation, he transferred the amount over a two-year period.
However, after receiving the money, the couple reportedly avoided starting the franchise business, evading the victim's repeated follow-ups. As a result, they have been charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating. No arrests have been made as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)