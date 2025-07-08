Left Menu

Karnataka's Annabhagya Scheme Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Lorry Strike

The Karnataka government approved Rs 244.10 crore to cover extra expenses under the Annabhagya scheme for February-May 2025 amid a lorry strike over unpaid dues. The funds aim to address wholesale and retail margins and transportation costs, following Rs 2,082.99 crore previously allocated for rice distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has sanctioned an additional Rs 244.10 crore to cover extra expenses under the Annabhagya scheme, targeted for February to May 2025. This financial injection is set against the backdrop of an indefinite lorry strike initiated due to non-payment of dues worth Rs 250 crore.

The fresh allocation is meant to address wholesale and retail margins as well as transportation expenses, excluding rice procurement costs. This comes after a prior release of Rs 2,082.99 crore intended for purchasing additional rice and other related costs for the same period. Rs 21.79 crore from the earlier allocation remains unutilized, contributing to a financial shortfall.

Lorry owners are on strike demanding overdue payments, which they claim have left them unable to operate. Opposition leaders have criticized the government for fiscal mismanagement and urged immediate resolution to prevent disruption of food supply to ration shops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

