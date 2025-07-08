Uniting Rivers, Enriching States: Naidu's Vision for Andhra and Telangana

In a bid to enhance water resource management in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the potential of utilizing excess water from the Godavari river. Speaking in Nandyal after ritual prayers by the Krishna river, he emphasized the mutual benefits for both states from using the floodwaters more effectively.

Naidu pointed out that up to 2,000 TMC of excess Godavari water drains into the Bay of Bengal yearly, urging the interlinking of rivers to optimize resource use and avert water scarcity. Projects such as linking Vamshadara with the Godavari at Polavaram are under consideration, signaling a proactive approach to water management.

Highlighting previous investments, Naidu mentioned Rs 68,000 crore spent on water projects during the 2014–2019 TDP governance and outlined future welfare initiatives, including free bus travel for women starting August 15 and financial aid for farmers. The chief minister concluded by visiting the Srisailam temple, reflecting his commitment to both spiritual and material prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)