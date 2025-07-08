Left Menu

Uniting Rivers, Enriching States: Naidu's Vision for Andhra and Telangana

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes utilizing excess Godavari river water for Andhra and Telangana. Speaking at Nandyal, he advocates interlinking rivers to prevent wasted water. Naidu reiterates spending on water projects and upcoming welfare initiatives, aiming for the prosperity of Telugu states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srisailam | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:48 IST
Uniting Rivers, Enriching States: Naidu's Vision for Andhra and Telangana
Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance water resource management in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the potential of utilizing excess water from the Godavari river. Speaking in Nandyal after ritual prayers by the Krishna river, he emphasized the mutual benefits for both states from using the floodwaters more effectively.

Naidu pointed out that up to 2,000 TMC of excess Godavari water drains into the Bay of Bengal yearly, urging the interlinking of rivers to optimize resource use and avert water scarcity. Projects such as linking Vamshadara with the Godavari at Polavaram are under consideration, signaling a proactive approach to water management.

Highlighting previous investments, Naidu mentioned Rs 68,000 crore spent on water projects during the 2014–2019 TDP governance and outlined future welfare initiatives, including free bus travel for women starting August 15 and financial aid for farmers. The chief minister concluded by visiting the Srisailam temple, reflecting his commitment to both spiritual and material prosperity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025