Left Menu

Rising Violence in Nigeria: A Grim Overview

Violence by bandits and insurgents has surged in Nigeria, with over 2,266 deaths reported in the first half of 2025, surpassing totals from previous years. The Nigerian military is challenged by multiple threats across various regions. Calls for decisive governmental action are mounting amid the escalating crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:32 IST
Rising Violence in Nigeria: A Grim Overview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stark revelation, Nigeria's human rights agency has reported a sharp increase in violence, with more deaths in the first half of 2025 compared to all of 2024. The figures underscore the escalating threat posed by bandits and insurgents across the nation.

The report highlights that at least 2,266 individuals lost their lives in just six months, compared to 1,083 in the same period of the previous year. Nigeria's military is currently overextended, tackling Boko Haram and other militant groups in the northeast, facing banditry and kidnappings in the northwest, battling herder attacks in central states, and countering secessionist movements in the southeast.

Last month's violence alone claimed 606 lives, including horrific attacks in Benue state. The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, has urged immediate government intervention to stem the tide of bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025