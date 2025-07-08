Rising Violence in Nigeria: A Grim Overview

In a stark revelation, Nigeria's human rights agency has reported a sharp increase in violence, with more deaths in the first half of 2025 compared to all of 2024. The figures underscore the escalating threat posed by bandits and insurgents across the nation.

The report highlights that at least 2,266 individuals lost their lives in just six months, compared to 1,083 in the same period of the previous year. Nigeria's military is currently overextended, tackling Boko Haram and other militant groups in the northeast, facing banditry and kidnappings in the northwest, battling herder attacks in central states, and countering secessionist movements in the southeast.

Last month's violence alone claimed 606 lives, including horrific attacks in Benue state. The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, has urged immediate government intervention to stem the tide of bloodshed.

