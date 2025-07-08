UAE Navy Chief Visits India to Deepen Bilateral Naval and Maritime Ties

In a significant demonstration of growing maritime partnership and regional cooperation, Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Naval Forces (UAEN), is on an official visit to India from 07–09 July 2025. The high-level visit marks a key milestone in India-UAE naval diplomacy, reaffirming shared strategic interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond.

The three-day visit features a series of high-level discussions, ceremonial engagements, and operational interactions, aimed at expanding defense cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and fostering mutual trust between the two naval forces.

A Solemn Tribute and Ceremonial Welcome

The official engagement commenced on 08 July 2025 in New Delhi, where Maj Gen Alremeithi paid a solemn tribute at the National War Memorial, laying a wreath to honour the valiant Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. The gesture reflects the shared respect for military heritage and sacrifice between the two countries.

Following this, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented at the South Block lawns, underlining the importance accorded to the visit by India’s naval establishment.

Strategic Discussions with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS

Maj Gen Alremeithi held detailed bilateral discussions with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). The two leaders deliberated on multiple facets of naval cooperation, including:

Structured operational and training engagements

Maritime domain awareness sharing

Joint naval exercises

Collaborative anti-piracy and security operations

Exchange of naval personnel and cross-training programs

The talks emphasized mutual commitment to securing the sea lanes of communication (SLOCs) and countering common maritime threats such as piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

The two sides also acknowledged the need for enhanced coordination in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations and search and rescue (SAR) missions in the IOR, particularly in the backdrop of increasing regional maritime challenges.

Engagements with India’s Defense Leadership

During the visit, Maj Gen Alremeithi also interacted with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other senior officers from India’s Ministry of Defence. These interactions focused on broader defense cooperation frameworks, regional security architecture, and avenues for tri-service collaboration under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and the UAE share close and multifaceted defense relations, with increasing focus on maritime security, intelligence sharing, and capacity-building initiatives in recent years.

India-UAE Naval Ties: A Strategic Pillar in the Indian Ocean Region

This visit by the UAE Navy Chief comes at a time when the two nations are increasingly aligned on issues pertaining to Indo-Pacific security, blue economy development, and freedom of navigation in the IOR.

India and the UAE have participated in several bilateral and multilateral naval exercises, including:

Desert Flag and Zayed Talwar

Coordinated patrols and port visits

Exchange programs for naval cadets and officers

The UAE’s strategic location at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and India’s central maritime presence in the Indian Ocean make their naval cooperation critical to ensuring regional stability and economic flow across key maritime routes.

Looking Ahead: A Shared Vision for Maritime Security

The visit is expected to lay the foundation for more frequent naval exchanges, joint shipbuilding opportunities, and technology collaboration, especially in areas such as unmanned systems, cyber defense, and undersea surveillance.

It also reaffirms both countries' commitment to a rules-based maritime order, cooperation under the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), and alignment with global efforts to combat maritime threats.

The official visit of Maj Gen Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi to India underscores the growing importance of India-UAE defense and maritime cooperation as part of a broader strategic convergence in the region. It reflects the mutual resolve to uphold maritime peace, promote interoperability, and act as responsible stakeholders in a dynamic and evolving Indo-Pacific.

As India continues to engage constructively with regional partners, the UAE stands out as a trusted ally and a key naval partner, working together to shape a safer and more secure maritime future.