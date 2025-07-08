Left Menu

Turmoil as Assam Eviction Efforts Clash with Communities

Tensions erupted during an eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri district, leading to clashes between alleged encroachers and police. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the operation aimed at reclaiming land for public use. Compensation was provided to families, while future power project plans were announced for the cleared area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhubri | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:11 IST
Turmoil as Assam Eviction Efforts Clash with Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Dhubri district, Assam, chaos unfolded as an eviction drive turned violent with alleged encroachers damaging equipment and confronting police. Officers used baton charges to control the situation, ensuring a secure environment for the operation, which affected 1,069 families in three villages, according to district officials.

Despite tension, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that most had vacated voluntarily, reaffirming the state's commitment to clearing encroachments for public use. Eviction efforts will extend to Goalpara district, aligning with the state's development goals.

Plans to hand over cleared land to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited for an Adani group project were reported. Compensation measures, including Rs 50,000 per family, were announced for displaced residents. The government assured alternative rehabilitation solutions, despite some resistance from affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025