Turmoil as Assam Eviction Efforts Clash with Communities

In Dhubri district, Assam, chaos unfolded as an eviction drive turned violent with alleged encroachers damaging equipment and confronting police. Officers used baton charges to control the situation, ensuring a secure environment for the operation, which affected 1,069 families in three villages, according to district officials.

Despite tension, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized that most had vacated voluntarily, reaffirming the state's commitment to clearing encroachments for public use. Eviction efforts will extend to Goalpara district, aligning with the state's development goals.

Plans to hand over cleared land to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited for an Adani group project were reported. Compensation measures, including Rs 50,000 per family, were announced for displaced residents. The government assured alternative rehabilitation solutions, despite some resistance from affected communities.

