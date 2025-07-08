Rising Tensions in Red Sea: Ship Attacks Renew Maritime Threats

In a tragic escalation of violence in the Red Sea, three seafarers aboard the Liberian-flagged ship Eternity C were killed in a drone and speedboat attack, officials confirmed. The incident follows months of calm, reigniting fears of instability in a vital maritime passage.

The attack, reported by the EU naval mission Aspides, is the second involving merchant vessels in this volatile region in a single day. It has increased the death toll among seafarers to seven since June. The operator, Cosmoship Management, has yet to release a statement.

Amidst rising tensions linked to the Houthi militia's targeting of ships as part of a declared stance against Israel, shipping traffic has dramatically decreased. The recent attacks have prompted maritime authorities to urge caution and highlight the ongoing risks posed to vessels in the area.

