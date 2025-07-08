Left Menu

Rising Tensions in Red Sea: Ship Attacks Renew Maritime Threats

Three crew members of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Eternity C were killed in an attack off Yemen, marking the second such incident recently as Houthi militia target ships. Attacks in the Red Sea have surged since November 2023, affecting global shipping and intensifying regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:13 IST
In a tragic escalation of violence in the Red Sea, three seafarers aboard the Liberian-flagged ship Eternity C were killed in a drone and speedboat attack, officials confirmed. The incident follows months of calm, reigniting fears of instability in a vital maritime passage.

The attack, reported by the EU naval mission Aspides, is the second involving merchant vessels in this volatile region in a single day. It has increased the death toll among seafarers to seven since June. The operator, Cosmoship Management, has yet to release a statement.

Amidst rising tensions linked to the Houthi militia's targeting of ships as part of a declared stance against Israel, shipping traffic has dramatically decreased. The recent attacks have prompted maritime authorities to urge caution and highlight the ongoing risks posed to vessels in the area.

