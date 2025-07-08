Capture in Gumla: Extremists Nabbed with Firearms

Two extremists from the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were captured in a crucial operation in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The arrest comes as part of an effort to crack down on the splinter CPI (Maoist) group, notorious for its violent tactics.

The operation was initiated after Haris Bin Zaman, the Superintendent of Police for the district, received credible intelligence about the extremists assembling in the Tati forest. A specialized team, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chainpur, was swiftly mobilized to act on this information.

In a press briefing, the SP confirmed the arrests of two JJMP members, Pravin Ekka, alias Adiya, and Chotu Nayak. Authorities seized a revolver, a country-made pistol, and several rounds of ammunition. The search continues to locate other members who have evaded capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)