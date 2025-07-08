Left Menu

Capture in Gumla: Extremists Nabbed with Firearms

Two extremists from the outlawed group Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad were apprehended in Jharkhand's Gumla district. A police operation recovered firearms and ammunition. Following a tip-off, the police launched a search operation resulting in these arrests. Efforts continue to apprehend other members who escaped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:01 IST
Capture in Gumla: Extremists Nabbed with Firearms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two extremists from the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were captured in a crucial operation in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The arrest comes as part of an effort to crack down on the splinter CPI (Maoist) group, notorious for its violent tactics.

The operation was initiated after Haris Bin Zaman, the Superintendent of Police for the district, received credible intelligence about the extremists assembling in the Tati forest. A specialized team, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chainpur, was swiftly mobilized to act on this information.

In a press briefing, the SP confirmed the arrests of two JJMP members, Pravin Ekka, alias Adiya, and Chotu Nayak. Authorities seized a revolver, a country-made pistol, and several rounds of ammunition. The search continues to locate other members who have evaded capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025