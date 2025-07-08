Capture in Gumla: Extremists Nabbed with Firearms
Two extremists from the outlawed group Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad were apprehended in Jharkhand's Gumla district. A police operation recovered firearms and ammunition. Following a tip-off, the police launched a search operation resulting in these arrests. Efforts continue to apprehend other members who escaped.
- Country:
- India
Two extremists from the banned Jharkhand Jan-Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were captured in a crucial operation in Jharkhand's Gumla district. The arrest comes as part of an effort to crack down on the splinter CPI (Maoist) group, notorious for its violent tactics.
The operation was initiated after Haris Bin Zaman, the Superintendent of Police for the district, received credible intelligence about the extremists assembling in the Tati forest. A specialized team, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Chainpur, was swiftly mobilized to act on this information.
In a press briefing, the SP confirmed the arrests of two JJMP members, Pravin Ekka, alias Adiya, and Chotu Nayak. Authorities seized a revolver, a country-made pistol, and several rounds of ammunition. The search continues to locate other members who have evaded capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- extremists
- JJMP
- arrests
- Gumla
- police operation
- firearms
- ammunition
- Maoist
- splinter group
ALSO READ
Fruit Seller Nabbed with Illegal Firearms in Thane
U.S. Government Moves to Slash Firearms Regulations
Juveniles among six apprehended as Delhi Police busts inter-state firearms racket
Revenge Reaction: Stone Pelting and Firearms Display at Munirka Shop
11 firearms, war-like stores recovered in Manipur