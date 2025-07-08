Shockwaves of Horror: North Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila Mourns Brutal Double Murder

An eerie silence descended on Majnu Ka Tila's narrow lanes in north Delhi Tuesday afternoon, as news of a brutal double murder spread, leaving the community distraught.

The atmosphere, typically lively, turned somber after a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old child were found with their throats slit, allegedly by the woman's live-in partner, Nikhil, who was angered by her decision to stay with a friend following frequent disputes.

Outrage and disbelief engulfed residents, some mourning openly, while others demanded justice and immediate police action to apprehend Nikhil, who fled the scene after the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)