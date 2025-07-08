Left Menu

Shockwaves of Horror: North Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila Mourns Brutal Double Murder

A chilling double murder has shaken the community of Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi, where a young woman and a six-month-old child were found with their throats slit. The alleged perpetrator, the woman’s live-in partner, is accused of committing the crime during a fit of rage and fled the scene.

An eerie silence descended on Majnu Ka Tila's narrow lanes in north Delhi Tuesday afternoon, as news of a brutal double murder spread, leaving the community distraught.

The atmosphere, typically lively, turned somber after a 22-year-old woman and a six-month-old child were found with their throats slit, allegedly by the woman's live-in partner, Nikhil, who was angered by her decision to stay with a friend following frequent disputes.

Outrage and disbelief engulfed residents, some mourning openly, while others demanded justice and immediate police action to apprehend Nikhil, who fled the scene after the heinous act.

