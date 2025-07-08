Left Menu

Controversial Plans for a Humanitarian City in Gaza

Israel plans to relocate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into a closed Gaza zone, amid international concerns about forcible displacement. The Israeli government claims the move aims to separate civilians from Hamas. Critics view this as a violation of international law, potentially creating inhumane conditions.

Israel's defense minister has revealed plans to consolidate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into a closed zone within the Gaza Strip near Egypt, prompting widespread controversy. Critics argue this may forcibly displace people in contravention of international law, as Gaza becomes progressively uninhabitable due to the ongoing conflict.

The outlined endeavor seeks to disassociate civilians from Hamas, which controls parts of Gaza and holds hostages following an October 7 attack. Although Israeli officials assert Palestinians would have the emigration option, critics see this as a prelude to a mass exodus without guarantee of return.

US President Donald Trump supports these plans, suggesting a ceasefire may enable relocation efforts. However, rights groups fear catastrophic humanitarian consequences and liken the strategy to historical atrocities. Meanwhile, Israeli-backed aid operations in Rafah face scrutiny over reported violence against Palestinians vying for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

