International Arrest: Hacker Takedown in Italy

A Chinese state-sponsored hacker, Xu Zewei, was apprehended in Italy at the U.S. government's request. The U.S. Justice Department unsealed a nine-count indictment linking him and a co-defendant to cyber intrusions from February 2020 to June 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:31 IST
A Chinese state-sponsored hacker, Xu Zewei, has been arrested in Italy following a request from the United States. This international legal move highlights the ongoing cyber disputes between nations.

The Justice Department disclosed on Tuesday that Xu, 33, was taken into custody on July 3. A nine-count indictment was unsealed in the Southern District of Texas, charging Xu and a co-defendant with orchestrating computer intrusions over an 18-month period starting in February 2020.

This arrest marks a significant step in combatting international cybercrime, emphasizing the collaborative efforts between countries to hold cybercriminals accountable.

