Italy Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Protest Crackdown

Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, has summoned the Iranian ambassador in response to the harsh measures used by Iranian authorities to suppress protests in Iran. Tajani highlighted the sacrifices made by Iranian men and women, who are facing severe consequences as they protest in streets and squares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:28 IST
Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, announced on Tuesday that he has summoned the Iranian ambassador, condemning the Iranian government's harsh crackdown on protests across the country.

Tajani stated that the actions by Iranian authorities are 'absolutely unacceptable,' as civilians endure severe repercussions for expressing dissent.

He further acknowledged the bravery of men and women in Iran who are risking their lives to protest, paying a substantial price to be heard.

