Renewed Tension in the Red Sea Amidst Drone Attacks on Commercial Vessels

Four seafarers died in a drone and speedboat attack on the Eternity C off Yemen, marking a resurgence in Red Sea hostilities primarily targeting vessels linked to Israel. Houthi militia claims of responsibility raise concerns over maritime safety and political tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 00:56 IST
Renewed Tension in the Red Sea Amidst Drone Attacks on Commercial Vessels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragic incidents off Yemen's coast have rekindled concerns over maritime safety in the Red Sea. On Tuesday, a drone and speedboat strike claimed the lives of four crew members aboard the Liberian-flagged Eternity C, a Greek-operated bulk carrier.

The attacks, aligning with Houthi militia's declared solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict, have led to heightened security discussions between Greece and Saudi Arabia. Although previously reaching a ceasefire with the United States, the militia continues targeting vessels linked to Israel.

The resumed aggression threatens crucial maritime routes, disrupting commercial activities and significantly reducing vessel traffic. International bodies warn of elevated risks, urging seafarers to reconsider passage through these turbulent waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

