Renewed Tension in the Red Sea Amidst Drone Attacks on Commercial Vessels

Tragic incidents off Yemen's coast have rekindled concerns over maritime safety in the Red Sea. On Tuesday, a drone and speedboat strike claimed the lives of four crew members aboard the Liberian-flagged Eternity C, a Greek-operated bulk carrier.

The attacks, aligning with Houthi militia's declared solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict, have led to heightened security discussions between Greece and Saudi Arabia. Although previously reaching a ceasefire with the United States, the militia continues targeting vessels linked to Israel.

The resumed aggression threatens crucial maritime routes, disrupting commercial activities and significantly reducing vessel traffic. International bodies warn of elevated risks, urging seafarers to reconsider passage through these turbulent waters.

