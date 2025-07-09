Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Eyes $300 Billion Tariff Growth Amid Trump's Trade Policies

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced potential tariff collections of $300 billion by the end of 2025, following President Trump's trade measures. The Treasury has already seen substantial revenue growth, with customs duties and excise taxes significantly increasing due to heightened tariffs on imports like steel, aluminum, and autos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 05:01 IST
U.S. Treasury Eyes $300 Billion Tariff Growth Amid Trump's Trade Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury anticipates a dramatic increase in tariff income, with Secretary Scott Bessent reporting collections hitting $300 billion by the close of 2025 due to President Trump's aggressive trade policies. The administration's sweeping tariff hikes have already started to amplify revenue, particularly from imports such as steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

According to Treasury data, customs duties reached $22.8 billion in May, a notable rise from last year's figures. By the end of June, combined customs and excise tax collections surpassed $122 billion, as the government braces for further tariff escalations. The Congressional Budget Office's forecast of $2.8 trillion in tariff income over the next decade is considered a conservative estimate by officials.

Trump's administration is set to activate additional tariffs on a variety of imports including copper, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals come August 1. Negotiations with some countries might alter initial rate hikes, yet the overarching strategy signals intensified global trade tensions in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025