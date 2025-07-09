Left Menu

Philippines Stance on China's Strategic Moves: Independence from US Influence, Says Defence Secretary

Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro emphasized China's strategies in the region are independent of US influence during the Reuters NEXT Asia summit. He assured that the likelihood of war remains distant, highlighting the complexities of regional dynamics.

Updated: 09-07-2025 07:03 IST
  • Philippines

Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro highlighted on Wednesday that China's regional strategies are formulated independently of any American leadership influence, emphasizing the country's unique agenda. He made these comments while speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore.

Teodoro assured that despite the tensions, the prospect of war does not appear imminent and remains a remote possibility. His comments come amid ongoing discussions about the balance of power and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the global community remains attentive to the actions of these key players on the world stage.

