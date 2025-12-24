Unseen '60 Minutes' Segment Stir Debate Over Journalistic Independence
A controversial news segment from '60 Minutes' was pulled abruptly, sparking debate over journalistic independence. The story, featuring abuse claims by deportees in an El Salvadoran prison, was leaked online. CBS News faced accusations of shielding Trump from criticism, leading to questions about its editorial direction.
A '60 Minutes' segment that sparked debate over journalistic independence has been leaked online, following its abrupt removal from air. The controversy centers around President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, with deportees alleging abuse in an El Salvadorian prison.
The story was reportedly aired on Canada's Global Television Network but later removed. The leak has intensified scrutiny of CBS News and its leadership, with accusations arising that CBS shielded Trump from negative coverage by pulling the critical segment.
CBS news chief Bari Weiss defended the decision, stating the piece didn't present new information but expressed a commitment to airing the story once it is fully ready. The incident puts CBS, a frequent Trump target, in the spotlight over its editorial stance.
