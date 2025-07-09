Left Menu

Trump's Supreme Court Triumph: Federal Job Cuts and Agency Downsizing Approved

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow Trump's administration to proceed with federal job cuts and agency downsizing. The decision supports Trump's power consolidation, despite opposition from unions and Democrats. Although the ruling doesn't authorize immediate layoffs, it marks a pivotal moment in reshaping government operations.

Updated: 09-07-2025 07:54 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 07:54 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has paved the way for the Trump administration to implement comprehensive job cuts and agency downsizing, a significant shift that could redefine the federal bureaucracy. The decision stems from an executive order by President Trump aimed at reducing staff across multiple government departments.

The court's unsigned order expressed confidence in the administration's legal standing, reinforcing Trump's ability to consolidate power within the executive branch. However, the ruling does not permit immediate execution of the layoff plans, as numerous legal challenges and procedural hurdles remain.

Reactions to the decision have been starkly divided, with unions and non-profits warning of the risks to public services, while proponents argue for increased efficiency. A Reuters/Ipsos poll illustrated the partisan divide, showing majority support among Republicans but significant opposition from Democrats.

