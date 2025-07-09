Left Menu

High Court Drama: Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Possible Detention Over Martial Law Controversy

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to appear in a Seoul court to address a special prosecutor's request for his detention. Accused of misuse of power during his martial law declaration, his legal battle continues amid charges of obstructing justice and other grave allegations.

Updated: 09-07-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:02 IST
In a high-stakes courtroom drama, South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol is poised to face a pivotal hearing at a Seoul court on Wednesday. The special prosecutor has requested his detention, arguing that Yoon's attempt to impose martial law was an abuse of power and an obstruction of justice.

Tight security surrounds the Seoul Central District Court as the hearing unfolds. Yoon awaits the outcome of the proceedings, which could see a decision as early as Wednesday night or Thursday morning. If detained, Yoon will be held at the Seoul Detention Center.

Yoon's political and legal turmoil began after his impeachment for the martial law declaration, an act that shocked the nation and divided its people. Speculation persists about additional allegations, including claims of inflaming tensions with North Korea, as the special prosecution's inquiry intensifies under the new liberal presidency.

