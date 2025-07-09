Controversy Brews Over Great Nicobar Island Mega Project Amidst Tribal Concerns

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has refused to disclose details regarding the impact of the proposed mega infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island, citing parliamentary privilege and legal exceptions. The commission's decision has sparked criticism from tribal rights experts and environmental advocates.

Filed in April, an RTI application sought minutes of NCST meetings and correspondence with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs concerning the project's effects on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups like the Shompens. The NCST directed the applicant to its website, which lacks updated meeting records.

The controversial project, opposed by tribal communities and conservationists, includes a transshipment port, airport, township, and power plant. Critics fear it could displace indigenous populations and threaten ecologically sensitive zones. The NCST plans further investigations into the alleged violations of tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)