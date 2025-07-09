Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Great Nicobar Island Mega Project Amidst Tribal Concerns

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has denied an RTI request concerning a proposed mega infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island, citing legal exemptions. Criticism arises from tribal rights advocates and conservationists worried about potential displacement and ecological damage impacting vulnerable tribal groups and reserved forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:56 IST
Controversy Brews Over Great Nicobar Island Mega Project Amidst Tribal Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has refused to disclose details regarding the impact of the proposed mega infrastructure project on Great Nicobar Island, citing parliamentary privilege and legal exceptions. The commission's decision has sparked criticism from tribal rights experts and environmental advocates.

Filed in April, an RTI application sought minutes of NCST meetings and correspondence with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs concerning the project's effects on Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups like the Shompens. The NCST directed the applicant to its website, which lacks updated meeting records.

The controversial project, opposed by tribal communities and conservationists, includes a transshipment port, airport, township, and power plant. Critics fear it could displace indigenous populations and threaten ecologically sensitive zones. The NCST plans further investigations into the alleged violations of tribal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025