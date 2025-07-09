Rescue Mission for Eternity C Crew Amidst Red Sea Turmoil

On Wednesday, maritime security firms embarked on a mission to rescue the crew of the Greek-operated ship, Eternity C, that was attacked by Houthi militants off Yemen. The operation follows an assault that occurred two days prior, marking the first such incident in the Red Sea region since June 2024.

The Eternity C, carrying 22 crew members primarily of Filipino origin, faced an attack comprising sea drones and rockets. This second assault by Houthi militants within a day resulted in the loss of four lives and left two injured, maritime sources report. The vessel's operator, Cosmoship Management, has yet to confirm these casualties.

British security firm Ambrey, in collaboration with Diaplous, spearheaded this rescue operation aiming to evacuate the surviving crew and retrieve the deceased. Meanwhile, Greek officials are engaging in diplomatic talks with Saudi Arabia to assist in the salvage efforts of the vessel.