Punjab Police Thwart Major Terror Plot in Gurdaspur

Punjab Police intercepted a major terror scheme led by Pakistan-based Harwinder Rinda. They recovered arms in Gurdaspur meant for attacks across Punjab. The arms were pushed by Pakistani agencies and recovered before reaching Rinda's associates. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend involved operatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:25 IST
In a significant victory for Punjab Police, a major terror plot has been disrupted before it could unfold. The conspiracy, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda, was uncovered by law enforcement on Wednesday in Gurdaspur.

As part of a comprehensive intelligence-led operation, officers recovered a significant cache of arms, including AK-47 rifles and grenades, intended for attacks across multiple Punjab locations. Officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the weapons were pushed into India by Pakistani agencies.

A case under the Explosives and Arms Acts has been filed, as authorities continue their search for Rinda's local associates involved in this thwarted attack plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

