Punjab Police Thwart Major Terror Plot in Gurdaspur

In a significant victory for Punjab Police, a major terror plot has been disrupted before it could unfold. The conspiracy, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda, was uncovered by law enforcement on Wednesday in Gurdaspur.

As part of a comprehensive intelligence-led operation, officers recovered a significant cache of arms, including AK-47 rifles and grenades, intended for attacks across multiple Punjab locations. Officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, confirmed the weapons were pushed into India by Pakistani agencies.

A case under the Explosives and Arms Acts has been filed, as authorities continue their search for Rinda's local associates involved in this thwarted attack plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)