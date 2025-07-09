Left Menu

NATO Allies Reconsider Anti-Personnel Mine Production Amid Russian Threat

Lithuania and Finland are set to resume domestic production of anti-personnel landmines in 2023 to bolster defense against perceived Russian threats and aid Ukraine. These NATO members, along with Poland, Latvia, and Estonia, are withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention, reflecting heightened security concerns in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:32 IST
NATO Allies Reconsider Anti-Personnel Mine Production Amid Russian Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania and Finland are poised to initiate the domestic production of anti-personnel landmines next year. This decision aligns with their aim to enhance national defense and extend support to Ukraine, following their perception of an increased military threat from Russia, as reported by officials from these NATO member states.

The two countries have declared their plans to exit the Ottawa Convention, which outlaws such mines. This move, shared by fellow NATO and EU members Poland, Latvia, and Estonia, is driven by escalating security concerns attributed to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Polish and Latvian officials have hinted at potential mine production, with Estonia considering it as a future option.

The decision by Finland and Lithuania underscores rising fears in Europe regarding the potential for Russian military expansion beyond Ukraine. This is in sync with NATO commitments to heighten defense spending, meeting the expectations set by the U.S. leadership. Lithuanian Deputy Defence Minister Karolis Aleksa emphasized the significant investment in anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, aimed at reinforcing national defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025