NATO Allies Reconsider Anti-Personnel Mine Production Amid Russian Threat

Lithuania and Finland are poised to initiate the domestic production of anti-personnel landmines next year. This decision aligns with their aim to enhance national defense and extend support to Ukraine, following their perception of an increased military threat from Russia, as reported by officials from these NATO member states.

The two countries have declared their plans to exit the Ottawa Convention, which outlaws such mines. This move, shared by fellow NATO and EU members Poland, Latvia, and Estonia, is driven by escalating security concerns attributed to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Polish and Latvian officials have hinted at potential mine production, with Estonia considering it as a future option.

The decision by Finland and Lithuania underscores rising fears in Europe regarding the potential for Russian military expansion beyond Ukraine. This is in sync with NATO commitments to heighten defense spending, meeting the expectations set by the U.S. leadership. Lithuanian Deputy Defence Minister Karolis Aleksa emphasized the significant investment in anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, aimed at reinforcing national defense capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)